Family donates $10 million to UH Seidman Cancer Center

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Kimberly and Joseph Wesley donated $10 million to create the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at UH Seidman Cancer Center, University Hospitals announced in a news release on Thursday.

The funding will allow doctors and scientists to research immunotherapy treatments for patients.

“When a cancerous growth larger than a half dollar appeared on my cheek, I immediately went to Dr. Teknos. Surgery and other traditional treatments weren’t options for me, so we turned to immunotherapy,” said Joe Wesley, a longtime patient.

“Today, the growth is smaller than a dime and I will continue until I’m cancer-free. My team of doctors and nurses at UH have been tremendously helpful through the entire process. Kim and I chose to make this gift because we’re firm believers in the power of immunotherapy and want others to benefit from this leading edge innovation.”

UH has 61 immunotherapy trials open currently. The treatment aims to help a patient’s own immune system attack cancer cells without all of the side effects of conventional chemotherapy.

