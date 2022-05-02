EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The family of a man shot and killed in Euclid 15 years ago are demanding updates on the investigation.

Jermayne Mitchell, 27, was murdered near an apartment complex near East 260th Street on April 26, 2007 in an apparent robbery. The case remains unsolved.

His parents, Pastor Henry and Vivian Mitchell, continue to push for justice. They hold annual vigils for Jermayne, who left behind a 6-month-old son.

The lead detective on the case retired in 2016, leaving the family with a lot of questions. On Monday, they will join local activists for a news conference at Euclid City Hall.