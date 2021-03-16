Family delivers Easter egg hunts to raise money for wheelchair accessible van

WARREN, Ohio – In many ways, Krista Monsman is like any other 9-year-old girl. She loves animals and puts up with the challenges of online learning.

“I don’t really like online school, but I definitely do like in school because I like being with my friends,” Krista said.

“She loves being in school, she loves being around friends. She loves helping people even though she’s the majority of the time the one that needs help,” said Danella, her mother.

Diagnosed with the genetic muscular disorder spinal muscular atrophy type 2 when she was 2 years old, Krista has gradually outgrown the family’s minivan and SUV.

“We generally transfer her, you know, sort of in a cradle position in and out of our vehicles, which has worked up until a couple of months ago where she is starting to sustain some injuries from us trying to move her in and out of a vehicle,” Danella said.

Even a used handicapped van is expensive. So Danella started doing some online research and came up with the idea of offering to deliver ready-made Easter egg hunts to area homes on Easter morning in exchange for a donation.

“They are pre-filled with candy and then on Easter morning we go to the address and spread the eggs around the yard. So that way when the kids get up in the morning, they get to have an Easter egg hunt. We buy them, we fill them, we deliver them, we spread them around and they just hunt for them,” Danella said.

After creating a Facebook page “Wheels for Krista,” Danella said the response was amazing.

“On Saturday, we filled a little over 1,500 eggs so far and Sunday and yesterday we have about 1,500 more egg orders so it’s overwhelming, but it’s fun. I’m enjoying it. My family is helping to fill the eggs and I’m having a good time doing it,” Danella said.

So far, more than 40 people have ordered an Easter egg hunt. The eggs are delivered in amounts of 30, 50, 70 or 100.

Danella said she hopes to keep the deliveries in the greater Warren and Trumbull county area, but they have accepted orders in Youngstown and Boardman.

“It’s absolutely amazing. We are so grateful, and we will never be able to repay everybody who has supported and donated. It really means a lot to us,” Danella said.

“It’s definitely going to help me a lot because if we get a wheelchair van I would be able to go many more places. And maybe for school, I wouldn’t have to ride the bus or something so my mom or dad could take me to school because I would have a safe way to get there,” Krista said.

“You don’t expect, you know what I mean, the outpouring of support that you get when you do ask for help so its really been great,” Danella said.