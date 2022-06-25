PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police are investigating a homicide on Saint Stephens Road. The family of the victim confirms he is the son of a popular local TikTok star.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday night on Saint Stephens Road. Prichard police say it is still under investigation and cannot provide any further details at this time.

The family of Randon Lee confirms he was shot and killed in Prichard Friday night. Lee is the son of popular TikTok user @shoelover99, who is known as Mama Tot. Her real name is Ophelia Nichols.

She took to the social media page Saturday to beg for someone to come forward with information about her son’s murder. In her video, she says Saturday would have been her son’s 19th birthday. You can watch her heartfelt plea here.