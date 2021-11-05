Family, Cleveland Schools mourn loss of science teacher killed in dump truck accident

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A tragic accident took the life of a Cleveland school teacher who was hit by a dump truck on the way to school.

Her family describes her as dedicated to her students and the school district calls her death a tremendous loss.

33-year old Danielle Chronister was a science teacher at MC2STEM High School in Cleveland.

According to a GoFundMe page, she left a lasting impact on every student who crossed her path.

Cleveland police say, just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, she was struck by a dump truck at the corner of East 21st and Chester Avenue while walking to the school, which is nearby.

Police say the 1998 Mack dump truck, driven by a 69-year-old man, was stopped at the intersection at a red light.

They say when the traffic light turned green, Danielle started walking across the street with the pedestrian “walk” sign illuminated.

That’s when investigators say the Mack truck turned right and struck her. Danielle was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District issued the following statement: “This is a devastating loss for the school and community. The district has made extra support available for students and staff as they try to cope with the tragedy.”

According to the family’s GoFundme page, Danielle was passionate about teaching chemistry and engineering, as well as helping students excel and achieve their goals in the classroom and in their personal lives.

She was also a gymnast, a graduate of Strongsville High School, Ashland University and Wright State University.

As a kid, her mother says her coaches were her mentors and she incorporated many of the coaching strategies into her style of teaching.

To honor Danielle’s memory and continue her mission of promoting education, her family’s requests donations to the Danielle Chronister Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The 69-year old dump truck driver was not injured.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Danielle leaves behind a husband, Ben, an English language arts teacher at Cleveland High School for Digital Arts, as well as other family and friends.

You can donate to the fund here.