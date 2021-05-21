Family charged with murder after ambushing neighbor in case of ‘mistaken identity’: Sheriff

KATY, Texas (AP/WJW) — Four members of a Texas family have been charged with murder after being accused of ambushing a neighbor in what authorities say is a case of mistaken identity.

Eddie Clark, 29, was shot late Monday as he drove to his Houston-area home in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office alleges Joe Argueta, 19, and his family thought Clark was someone who had been damaging their home and vehicles in an ongoing dispute.

The sheriff’s office alleges Argueta fired at Clark’s vehicle after he tried to drive away. Argueta was arrested and charged with murder.

Luis Argueta, 45, Margarito Alcantar, 29, and Florinda Argueta, 39, are all charged and wanted for Murder.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.