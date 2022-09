CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for help locating a missing man who family members fear may be in danger.

According to police, Robert A. Butler, 43, was last seen on or about Sept. 14, 2022. He lives in the 100 block of East 156 Street.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25- CRIME.