Family attorney: Brian Laundrie ‘very upset’ when he left home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WJW)– The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie described the last moments between father and son during an interview with NBC News on Thursday.

Laundrie was the center of a manhunt after the disappearance and death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. The couple was on a summer road trip in their van. Laundrie returned to Florida on Sept. 1 without Petito, whose remains where found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie went missing on Sept. 13, sparking a weeks-long search that ended with the discovery of remains in Carlton Reserve and confirmation they are his.

“I’m sure every parent out there knows getting the news that your child in no longer with you is sad under any circumstances. The fact that the Laundries have been subjected to these people out in front of their house for the last four weeks, and they continue out there today, is making it all the more difficult,” family attorney Steven Bertolino told NBC News.

Bertolino said he would not speculate on Brian Laundrie’s cause of death. He said the man’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, did not know he was going to disappear.

“What I can tell you if Brian was very upset when he left. And Chris conveyed to me several times that, you know, he wished he didn’t let him go, but he couldn’t stop him,” Bertolino “So this has been a painful saga for them since Sept. 13. It’s been a long haul. But Brian is a grown man, a young man, 22 (sic) years old. He wanted to walk out the door. He’s entitled to walk out the door.”

Bertolino called theories about the parents planting items “ludicrous and nonsensical.” He said there’s no reason to believe that Laundrie’s parents will be charged with crimes.

He said, “Now is not the time to discuss the Gabby Petito case.”