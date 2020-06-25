Family and friends say goodbye to 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Funeral services were held on Thursday for 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford.

Crawford was shot and killed while running errands with her grandmother on June 14 in Akron. She recently graduated from North High School and planned to study computer science at Central State University, where she received a scholarship.

“Today really is mostly about showing honor for Na’Kia, for her life. But also bringing some degree of support and support to this family. It’s all about them and it’s all about helping them through this tragic process,” said Pastor R. Stacey Jenkins, of House Of Prayer For All People Church and pastor to the Crawford family.

A public viewing was from 9 a.m. to noon at The Word Church in Akron with services immediately following.

“Na’Kia’s death has brought not only the community together, not only bought the city of Akron together, not only the state of Ohio together, but the nation together,” Jenkins said. “I hope the family can look back on this one day and see just how special and how much of a blessing this young lady’s life was.”

Na’Kia Crawford (Photo courtesy: Akron Public Schools)

Days after her murder, police identified three suspects. Two of them are in custody on charges of obstructing justice, while authorities continue to search for 17-year-old Ardarus Black, who is wanted for murder.

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Info can also be submitted online here. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available.