Family and friends organize special car parade for woman battling breast cancer

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A woman battling breast cancer received a special surprise on Sunday.

Family and friends of Christine Vodicka organized a car parade to drive past her house in Parma.

Christine has metastasized breast cancer, which has now spread to her brain and other organs.

“We have at least 20 cars as well as people who are walking to show her how much she is loved and that we are all supporting her during her battle,” said June McDougal.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: