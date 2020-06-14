1  of  2
Family and friends host vigil to honor life of mother who died in apartment fire

News
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Family and friends are coming together to say their final goodbyes to a woman who died in a house fire in Cleveland this week.

According to the Cleveland fire department, a fire broke out at an apartment building at E. 143rd Street and Milverton Road on Thursday.

Multiple people were hurt, including Jade Davis. She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Her baby is currently in critical condition.

Loved ones organized a balloon release in her honor on Saturday night. They say she was a devoted mother and would do anything for her family.

