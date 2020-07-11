LIVE: Family and friends hold vigil for 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends are coming together to celebrate the life of Ke’viana James who was fatally shot in East Cleveland.

According to her mom, the 15-year-old was riding in a car with a relative when she was shot on July 5. She passed away from her injuries two days later.

“She was a cheerleader, she was a good sister, she was my baby girl. She was everything in my world, everybody loved her, everybody knew her from everywhere, she didn’t deserve this,” Semika Wilford James said previously in an interview.

Ke’viana was a sophomore at Brush High School where she was a cheerleader and a social butterfly. Her mom said she was a good student and wanted to go to college and eventually become a chiropractor.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not made any arrests.

The vigil is being held at the scene of the shooting on Northfield and Alleghany Avenues at 8 p.m. tonight. Another one is scheduled at Brush High School for 6:30 p.m. on July 17.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: