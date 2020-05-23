Family and friends desperately searching for man last seen at Barley House downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friends and family of Caleb Marple gathered in the Flats downtown Saturday, organized in several groups on land and by boat to try and find the 39-year-old.

One of his last sightings had been around midnight on May 18 at Barley House, a bar on W. 6th St. where he had gone with friends. It was reported to the police that he had left his phone in an Uber.

Marple is 5’11” and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Caleb’s friends say they organized the search party because it is out of character for him to not answer and they’re worried.

“He is not a drug user, he doesn’t have a history of mental illness, he did not have his phone, his car and apartment were left untouched. We feel there’s something wrong that we need to find him and bring him home,” said his friend Christina Tran.

While the search was organized by Caleb’s friends, Cleveland police were there to help. The groups were separated into 5 zones covering both the east and west banks of the flats.

“And they will stay within their zone until they look in every dumpster, every alleyway, knock on every private property door, so they ask permission, consent to search within and after they’re done with that they will contact me or another head in order to get further instruction,” said friend Julie Villanueva.

His friends say they are grateful for the support they’ve received both online and in person.

“People who can’t be here offered to make fliers or bring snacks or anything they could do or drop off to show some type of support for our search party,” said Tran.

But they are still hoping someone may have more information.

“Check your phones, check your Instagram, anything, anyone who was out that night,” they asked.

Every day that has gone by without him, has been painful.

“I know my husband’s heart is torn out. It was his best friend and I’ve never seen him cry so much. He’s very lost right now and that’s why I’m doing this. I love Caleb as well but I know my husband is lost,” said Tran.

His loved ones trying to stay positive through it all. “I am hopeful that he is alive, I do feel that there’s something wrong, and I want to be able to find him. And I really truly feel that God is on our side in this.”

The Cleveland Division of Police is working with the Westlake Police Department on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Pivarnik at 216-623-3082, the Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 and Westlake police at 440-871-3311.

