Family, activists calling for federal investigation into Tamia Chappman’s death

EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) – Family, community members and activists are seeking justice for a 13-year-old girl who was killed when a Cleveland police pursuit ended tragically in East Cleveland.

A rally will be held for Tamia Chappman in East Cleveland at 4 p.m. Monday, marking two years since her death.

Cleveland police were investigating a west side carjacking and pursued the stolen vehicle across town and into East Cleveland. Tamia, known as Mimi to her family, was standing on the sidewalk on Euclid Avenue, when the stolen vehicle jumped the curb, hitting and killing her.

Two 15-year old boys were charged, but family members say more should be done to hold involved police officers accountable.

Activists are calling for both a civil suit and federal investigation into Tamia’s death.

“Tamia’s death was avoidable, yet the system calls it reasonable. It was reckless, yet deemed by the Jackson administration to be within policy. They can stand in front of microphones and call their Consent Decree a success. You only have to stand in front of Tamia’s grave to understand it is not,” said Kareem Henson, Vice President of Black Lives Matter Cleveland.