Family accidently donates ‘sweet cat’ to thrift store; thankfully reunited

DENVER (WJW) — Accidentally giving the cat to the local thrift store isn’t one you hear every day.

But when one family donated a recliner to a Denver thrift store, unbeknownst to them the beloved cat Montequlla had hidden inside. When workers discovered the furry stowaway, they contacted Denver Animal Protection to come collect her.

Officers reportedly did try to scan the cat’s microchip, but attempts were unsuccessful.

The family called the thrift store as soon as they realized the pet was gone, and they were directed to the shelter, thankfully leading to a reunion.

“We are so happy for the ending to this story and are thankful to everyone involved in getting this sweet cat home safely,” the animal shelter said in a Facebook statement.