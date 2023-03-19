**Related Video Above: Doggy DNA test connects pups to fur families.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With spring just around the corner, City Dogs Cleveland is working to clear at least 25 of its temporary cages as they say they are out of room. And that’s where you come in.

From Friday, March 24 through Friday, March 31, the shelter is slashing adoption fees to $21 as part of its Out of Space adoption promotion.

Plenty of adorable pups are up for adoption and families can come in to meet them all at the Cleveland Kennel.

Those who’d like to schedule a meetup at the 9203 Detroit Avenue location can sign up right here. Walk-ins are allowed on Saturday, March 25.

People looking to make an adoption are asked to bring along their whole household so everyone can meet the animals. Take a look at all of the pups right here.

The adoption fee includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, a microchips and a license. Any questions, or plans for donations can be addressed at citydogs@clevelandohio.gov or 216-664-3476.