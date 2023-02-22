**Related Video Above: Doggy DNA test connects pups to fur families.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — City Dogs Cleveland is slashing adoption fees to $21 through the end of the month as part of its 21 Dog Challenge.

Plenty of adorable pups are up for adoption and families can come in to meet them all at the Cleveland Kennel, appointments recommended.

Those who’d like to schedule a meetup at the 9203 Detroit Avenue location can sign up right here. And people looking to make an adoption are asked to bring along their whole household so everyone can meet the animals. Take a look at all of the pups right here.

The adoption fee includes vaccinations, spay/neuter surgery, a microchips and a license. Any questions, or plans for donations can be addressed at citydogs@clevelandohio.gov or 216-664-3476.