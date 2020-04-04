Easter Bunny drive-up event in Parma canceled

UPDATE: When FOX 8 crews arrived to the Make Believe Family Fun Center on Saturday, we were informed the event had been canceled.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Families can drive-up and see the Easter Bunny Saturday afternoon in Parma.

Make Believe Family Fun Center is hosting the drive-up event after they had to cancel their annual EGGStravaganza due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They say they want to give back to the community while practicing safe social distancing.

Make Believe will be giving away pre-filled egg bags outside of their store, located at 8303 Day Drive, from noon until 1 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will also be at the event. Families can take selfies with him from their cars.

“We hope that taking a little drive with your family to see the Easter Bunny will help spread some cheer during these uncertain times,” event organizers said.

Bags are limited. Families must register to participate in the event.

