Families of missing NE Ohio couple receive texts demanding money, threatening to kill loved ones

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police say the families of a missing young couple received texts demanding money with threats that their loved ones would be killed if they didn’t pay.

Nathan Orono, 20, of Lorain, and his good friend Alaina Camacho, 18, of Cleveland, were last seen on February 1 at Nathan’s apartment complex on O’Neil Boulevard in Lorain. According to Alaina’s sister, Sara Camacho, the two were supposed to be getting together to hang out.

They haven’t been seen or heard from since, and their phones have been turned off or out of reach.

According to a police report, Sara Camacho received a text message at around midnight Feb. 27. The text said that if she or her family ever wanted to see her sister alive again, they needed to send $7,000 via Apple Pay.

The texts also said Alaina would be killed if the rules were not followed, and if the money wasn’t sent, they should start planning her funeral.

The last person to see Alaina Camacho along with Nathan’s aunt told police they also received similar texts. Nathan’s aunt said she received texts saying if she didn’t send money, Nathan would be killed.

The threats were reported to both Cleveland and Lorain police.

Multiple agencies and the national group Texas EquuSearch and Recovery are involved in the search for the couple. Family and friends have also been conducting their own searches.

It’s unclear what Nathan was wearing when he was last seen, but his aunt said he only had on a T-shirt and no coat. He also has extensive tattoos on his right arm and the front of his neck.

Alaina was wearing black leggings, a black pullover sweatshirt, gray boots and a red baseball cap. Investigators say she also has the letter “M” with a crown tattooed on her neck behind her ear.

Alaina’s car is also missing. It’s described as a 2004 gold Honda Accord four-door with Ohio license plate GTD9555. It is missing the front bumper from a recent accident.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5400 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.