Familial DNA results in indictment for Cleveland woman’s murder in 2018

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A grand jury indicted a Cleveland man on several counts in the murder of a woman found under the steps of a church on the city’s east side in 2018.

Jamal Kukla, 26, faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of 31-year-old Jasmine Washington.

A maintenance worker discovered Washington’s body at a church near Engel and Broadway avenues on Sept. 17, 2018. She died of blunt force trauma to her head.

DNA evidence collected at the scene was tested using the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS. No initial matches were found.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators used the BCI’s familial DNA search tool, which scans CODIS for an offender’s relative. That’s how they identified Kukla as a possible suspect. After testing his DNA and finding it matched, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“More and more, familial analysis positively links DNA evidence from a crime scene to a suspect, providing investigators with leads that crack a case,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, in a news release on Monday. “I’m thankful that our Bureau of Criminal Investigations team was able to assist our local and federal partners in solving this brutal homicide.”

Kukla remains at the Cuyahoga County Jail on $1 million bond. He will be arraigned Thursday morning.