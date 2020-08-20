Famed criminal defense attorney F. Lee Bailey reflects on Sam Sheppard, O.J. Simpson trials

CLEVELAND (WJW) — 25 years ago, famed criminal defense attorney F. Lee Bailey was part of the so-called “dream team” of lawyers defending football star O.J. Simpson against charges of murder.

It was the second “trial of the century” for Bailey, who had defended Sam Sheppard here in Cleveland in 1966.



As Fox 8’s Bill Sheil shows us, the verdicts were the same, but for Bailey personally, the reaction to the Simpson verdict was far different then what he had experienced with Sheppard.

