CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) – A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.

The incident took place in Cambridge, about an hour south of Akron, during the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet.

According to a police report, a coach told emergency responders that several athletes from Minerva High School had been cooling off in the woods, after competing in the track

meet. While doing so, the athletes began attempting to knock over a dead and leaning tree, which fell on one of the athletes.

The coach told officials, four students were all either sitting on, pulling, or pushing the tree. As the tree fell, Junior Owen Grubb tried to run to avoid being hit, but was struck by the falling tree.

According to the police report, the coach was not in the immediate area at the time of the incident but was called over by students who also called 911.

When officers arrived they say they found Grubb was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officers also noted “obvious trauma to the right side of his face and head, as well as bleeding from his mouth and nose.”

A student-athlete and witness to the incident told police, Grubb was pushing on the tree when it snapped and fell.

According to the report, in the past couple of years, athletes would find a tree and throw it off the bridge into the water.

Grubb was transported from a nearby hospital to Akron Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter.

Cambridge City Schools confirmed to FOX 8 that the student died following the accident.

“The Cambridge School District and the entire community is praying for the family and friends of this student-athlete,” a district representative said in a statement.

The cross-country meet involved boys and girls Division II and III events.