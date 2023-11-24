(WJW) – If you’re Black Friday shopping, it’ll be on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s all day. Happy shopping!

It was a beautiful Thanksgiving! Still a nice few days ahead but cooler.

No weather problems if you are traveling today or even Saturday. A few more clouds will move in the next few days but staying dry.

Sunday: Showers with a mix late then COLDER.

A second round of cold air early next week, with local lake-effect snow showers is very likely. More details this weekend.

Here are the forecast bullet points:

Rain showers transition to a mix/snow late Sunday/evening

Another round of colder air (30s) early next week

Lake effect snow early next week as colder air deepens.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Looking ahead:

The active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December .

(SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the . Temps look to moderate by mid-month

Stay up-to-date by downloding the FOX 8 apps.