If you're Black Friday shopping, it'll be on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s all day. Happy shopping!
It was a beautiful Thanksgiving! Still a nice few days ahead but cooler.
No weather problems if you are traveling today or even Saturday. A few more clouds will move in the next few days but staying dry.
Sunday: Showers with a mix late then COLDER.
A second round of cold air early next week, with local lake-effect snow showers is very likely. More details this weekend.
Here are the forecast bullet points:
- Rain showers transition to a mix/snow late Sunday/evening
- Another round of colder air (30s) early next week
- Lake effect snow early next week as colder air deepens.
Here is the 8-day forecast:
Looking ahead:
- The active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December.
- Temps look to moderate by mid-month
