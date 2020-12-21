Falling ash warning on Hawaii’s Big Island after Kilauea volcano erupts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted.

The eruption began late Sunday within the Halema’uma’u crater.

Happening now: a new Kīlauea eruption inside Halemaʻumaʻu. NPS Photo: B.Hayes pic.twitter.com/Mygpuepzrb — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) December 21, 2020

The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory to warn of fallen ash from the volcano.

It says excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant.

News outlets report there was a magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Kilauea shortly after the eruption began.

