Fallen trees damage houses on west side during storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Severe storms packing wicked winds near 70 miles per hour tore across Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon.

The storm toppled trees, snapped power lines and did some serious damage to homes and businesses from the lakefront all the way south to parts of Wayne County.

“The whole house was shaking, I knew there must be roofs off, so much damage, he looked out the window and there was like Oh my God, the whole tree is on the neighbor’s house,” said a woman who lives on Cleveland’s west side, who did not want to give her name.

People who live on West 116th Street say they were terrified by the strong winds that blew through their neighborhood Sunday afternoon. A powerful gust knocked down not just one, but two giant trees, directly hitting two houses and damaging two more.

“I was sitting on my couch with my windows, drapes open and here comes this hurricane, at least, if seemed like 100 miles per hour winds, just came for about two minutes straight,” the woman said.

“I looked out my bedroom window and I’m like, ‘oh my god,’ the tree fell on the house,” said her neighbor Eve Weber.

WJW photo

Weber showed us the damage to all parts of her roof.

“I happened to be looking out the window as the wind gusted and picked up and I saw the chimney cap of my house blow and tumble through the backyard,” she said.

Similar scenes played out across Northeast Ohio as strong winds whipped the region before, during and after a line of storms rolled through. The winds knocked down large trees, took down power lines, leaving tens of thousands without electricity for hours.

“Trees on our house, cars are smashed and the neighbors two doors down, their tree’s on their house and so yeah, and it’s just been windy ever since,” said the neighbor.

FirstEnergy says it could take several days to restore power to 80,000 customers, who remained without power.

They say wind speeds are still topping 40 miles an hour, which is too dangerous to put crews up in buckets.

The power company expected more outages Sunday night as the winds continue to howl.

