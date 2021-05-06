Fallen Cleveland detective, 6 other officers honored in memorial ceremony

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Det. Skernivitz’ funeral.

LONDON, Ohio (WJW) – Police detective James Skernivitz was killed in the line of duty on September 3, 2020, while working undercover in Cleveland.

Detective Skernivitz and 6 other Ohio officers will be honored Thursday in the 2021 Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.

It will be held in London, Ohio.

Family members of officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 will be in attendance.

Here is a list of those who will be honored:

William L. Brewer Jr., Clermont County Sheriff’s Office (End of Watch: Feb. 2, 2019)

Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department (End of Watch: Nov. 7, 2019)

Anthony Dia, Toledo Police Department (End of Watch: July 4, 2020)

Kaia LaFay Grant, Springdale Police Department (End of Watch: March 21, 2020)

Adam McMillan, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (End of Watch: Oct. 23, 2020)

James M. Skernivitz, Cleveland Police Department (End of Watch: Sept. 3, 2020)

Dale J. Woods, Colerain Township Police Department (End of Watch: Jan. 7, 2019)

The ceremony will honor the memory of these men and women and the 809 Ohio peace officers killed in the line of duty since 1823.