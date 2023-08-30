(WJW) – Wednesday will feel more like late September!

Highs are only in the upper 60s with a good deal of cloud coverage early.

Lake effect sprinkles will linger through the first half of the day with more sun in the late afternoon and brisk north winds.

Temperatures will gradually climb over the next few days. Labor Day Weekend looks good. Sunny with temperatures in the 80s, but with higher humidity.

Long-range outlook shows above-normal temperatures this weekend and into the first half of September! We may even make a run at 90° early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Hurricane Idalia will make landfall as a category 4 hurricane along Apalachee Bay. No major hurricane has EVER made landfall in this part of Florida!

