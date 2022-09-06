**Related Video Above: Kenny sees the fall fun at Ramseyer Farms in 2021.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fall is upon us, meaning you’re going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily — even before autumn officially hits on Sept. 22.

Here are the local fall spots you should check out with your family or otherwise. Just note most locations would prefer you keep your four-foots at home:

Arrowhead Orchard

11724 Lisbon Street SE, Paris

This orchard is really a one-stop shop, featuring apple orchards, sunflower picking, hayrides, a pumpkin patch and even an apple cannon.

Open Friday through Monday from Sept. 2-Oct. 31.

For access to both the u-pick and fall activities area, cost is $15 for children 3 to 17 and $10 for adults. Kids under 2 are free.

Beriswill Farms

2200 Station Road, Valley City

Interested in walking through the corn? Getting lost, contemplating the greatness of fall? Check out this year’s Beriswill Farms corn maze map right here. An activity area, and pumpkin picking patch are also available.

Corn maze starts Sept. 17 and runs through Oct. 30. (Closed Mondays)

Admission is $7 on weekdays and $8 on weekends. Children 2 and under and adults over 65 are free.

Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

18421 State Route 58, Wellington

Acres turned into a corn maze and pumpkin patch? Check. There are also hay rides to be had.

Open every Friday (4 p.m.-10 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.), and Sunday (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30.

Ages 5 and up are $6. Seniors 65 and up are $5. Kids 4 and under are free with paid adult.

(Photo courtesy: Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch)

Burnham Orchards

8019 State Route 113 East, Berlin Heights

Head here for a corn maze, hayrides, bounce houses, swings, slides and more.

Weekend festivals Sept. 17 through Oct. 23

Admission is $14 for ages 3 to 17, $10 for adults, 2 and under and 65+ are free. Pumpkins, scarecrow making and apple picking cost more.

Derthicks Corn Maze

5182 State Route 82, Mantua

This year’s corn maze is military themed. Check out a photo of the maze right here.

Open Fridays-Sundays starting Sept. 16

Cost is $12 per person. Children 4 and under are free. Those over 65 are $8. Pumpkins are sold per pound.

(FOX 8 photo)

Dussel Farm

1109 Old Forge Rd., Kent

Fall fun kicks off with a pumpkin patch, corn maze and food festival.

An opening date is either going to be the last weekend of September or first of October. Check the website for more information.

No admission fees.

Hillcrest Orchards

50336 Telegraph Road, Amherst

This year’s corn maze theme is Alice in Wonderland. Along with that, attendees can go on hayrides or barrel train rides.

Opening Sept. 3. Weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities included with price of farm admission, which is $12 (or $10 online) for most. Find out about apple and pumpkin pricings right here.

Honey Haven Farm

1327 County Road 1475, Ashland

Expect horse-drawn wagons, corn cannons and pumpkin slingshots at this locale. That’s along with a corn maze and u-pick pumpkins.

Open Wednesday through Sunday starting Sept. 24.

Prices vary by activity.

(Photo courtesy: Jason’s Pumpkin Patch)

Jason’s Pumpkin Patch

12629 West Salem Carroll Road, Oak Harbor

It’s in the name, the pumpkin patch is the place to be at this spot. But you can also check out hayrides, a corn maze, pedal go carts and more.

Open seven days a week, mid-September through Halloween.

Activities range from $2 to $11.

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

1555 Andrews Street NE, Hartville

The corn maze is alligator themed this year. Plus, there are plenty of pumpkins to be had.

Opening day is Sept. 17, with an Oct. 31 closing day. The farm is open daily. General admission is $10 per person. $8 for Seniors (60+). Children 3 and under are free. Pumpkins are extra.

Kuchta Farms

4480 State Route 82, Newton Falls

Wagon rides only happen on the weekends, but pumpkins and the corn maze are open daily.

Opening day is Sept. 10 this year

All-access admission $10.

Maize Valley Winery

6193 Edison Street NE, Hartville

This year’s corn maze theme is Americana. You can also hang out with chickens and goats and also watch the duck races. Pumpkin things are more money.

Opens Sept. 17. Fall activities open on weekends in September, then closed Tuesday and Wednesday in October.

Tickets $16.95 per person for everyone over age of 2. Find tickets right here

Mapleside Farms

294 Pearl Road, Brunswick

Each weekend at the farm is a different theme, including wild west, princesses and pirates, superheroes and pumpkins. This is on top of a pumpkin village, a corn maze and live music.

The fun begins Sept. 16.

Prices vary by event.

Maze Craze

14070 Woodworth Road, New Springfield

This corn maze means business, with this year’s theme being “The Jungle Book.” They say their maze isn’t haunted but people can walk through after dark.

Open weekends from Sept. 16 through Nov. 6.

Admission is $12 for those 5 years and older. Hayrides are extra.

Nickajack Farms

2955 Manchester Avenue NW, North Lawrence

Pumpkin Days opens at Nickajack Farms this fall with wagon rides, pony rides and a big, beautiful corn maze.

Open from Sept. 10 through Oct. 31.

Admission is $14. Kids under 2 are free. Senior discounts are available.

Getty Images photo

Patterson Fruit Farm

11414 Caves Road, Chesterland

Apple picking is already underway at this farm, but Family Fun Fest is Sept. 17-Oct. 30. That event includes a corn maze and wagon rides.

Admission is $6 Monday through Thursday, and $10 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Seniors are $6 every day. Children 2 and under are free.

Ramseyer Farms

4000 Ramseyer Lane, Wooster

There are more than 50 farm activities to take part in at this farm, along with the expected pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayride.

The season runs Sept. 1 to Oct. 31

General admission is $13.95 during the week (closed Monday and Tuesday) and $19.95 during the weekends. Senior discounts are available.

Rockin’-R-Ranch

19066 East River Rd. Columbia Station

The Old West Pumpkin Fes includes the following: A pumpkin patch, hayrides, farm animals, a pumpkin slide and pony rides.

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 24.

$13 for general admission. Children 2 and under are free. Cash is preferred.

Rufener Hilltop Farms

1022 State Route 43, Mogadore

You had us at pumpkin cannon. That and so much more is available at this farm to get you into the fall state of mind. Pick-your-own pumpkins and a corn maze are all there.

Fall events run Sept. 24 to Oct. 30.

Deluxe activity package can be purchased for $15.

Szalay’s Farm and Market

4563 Riverview Road, Peninsula

Pick a pumpkin and go through a challenging corn maze all in one spot in the Cuyahoga Valley.

Sept. 17 to Oct. 31.

Admission is $6. Kids 3 and under are free.

Are we missing a favorite fall spot on this list? Send the information to tips@fox8.com.