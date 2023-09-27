*Attached video: Fall Foliage at Cleveland Metroparks

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Fall festivities at the Akron Zoo are approaching fast, and there is something for people of all ages!

The 35th annual Boo at the Zoo is back for three October weekends in a row starting on Saturday, October 14 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Guests of all ages can get dressed up in their best costumes and Halloween attire and trick or treat throughout the zoo at this non-scary event.

The Akron Zoo will also be participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project, which provides non-food options for any guest with food allergies.

Zoothing Boo at the Zoo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m. where guests with different abilities can trick-or-treat without loud noises and crowds.

Click here to get your tickets for Boo at the Zoo events.





The Akron Zoo is also hosting an adult-only event called Brew at the Zoo on October 7 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Brew at the Zoo is a Halloween-themed event for those who are 21 and older only.

Guests are encouraged to dress to participate in the costume contest.

There will be live music, as well as local breweries and wineries offering beer and wine tastings.

Click here to get your tickets for Brew at the Zoo. Tickets include eight tastings and designated driver tickets are available at a lower price.