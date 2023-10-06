CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks has fun for everyone this fall season, with a lot of fun to be had this weekend!

Friday:

To start, the Cleveland Metroparks’ Trick-or-Treat Fest starts Friday and will be held through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trick-or-Treat Fest will be held on weekends from Oct. 6 through Oct. 29. Click here to get your tickets.

Also on Friday, you can explore the trails around the Rocky River Nature Center during the Twilight hike.

You can also join the Fall Cart Tour in Bedford Reservation for a scenic shuttle tour between Viaduct Falls, Bridal Veil Falls and Tinker’s Creek Gorge Overlook for $10. Click here to register.

Saturday:

On Saturday, Fall hayrides at Mill Stream Run Reservation return!

Sunday:

This Sunday you can participate in the Future for Wildlife 5K at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Proceeds will go directly to Zoo conservation efforts to protect animals in the wild.

Also on Sunday, the North Chagrin Nature Center will have family-friendly STEM activities available for free.

More fun to be had this October at Cleveland Metroparks:

Mushroom Madness will be held at Look About Lodge in South Chagrin Reservation on Saturday, October 14.

At Mushroom Madness, a family event, you can learn mushroom identification, hike with a naturalist and taste mushroom-themed treats from 11 to 3 p.m. Fall Family Fishing Fest will also be held on Saturday, October 14 along the Ohio and Erie Canal. This free event will have fishing, prizes and more.

Seasonal Clambakes are returning to Merwin’s Wharf on weekends through October 28.

For a full list of Cleveland Metroparks programs and events, click here.