CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Shaker Heights man who reportedly posed as an Uber driver to pick up a 26-year-old woman then sexually assault her in the vehicle has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Monty G. Nath, 38, was indicted in February 2020 on four counts of rape and one count of kidnapping. He pleaded guilty last month to single counts of sexual battery and attempted kidnapping.

He was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison, a court official told FOX 8.

On Feb. 17, 2020, Nath picked up the 26-year-old woman near the intersection of West 6th Street and Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland, authorities said. He told her he was her Uber driver when she asked and invited her into the front passenger seat.

He then sexually assaulted her “multiple times” in the vehicle, according to authorities.

A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer later stopped Nath near Woodland Avenue and East 82nd Street in Cleveland for driving without headlights or tail lights. Investigators said the officer saw Nath’s pants and belt were undone. He was arrested at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.

The trend of rideshare sexual assaults

Nath’s case is just one of several violent incidents involving fake rideshare drivers nationwide.

A Cuyahoga County judge in March sentenced Christian Burks to up to 44 1/2 years in prison for numerous sexual assaults and kidnappings between 2018 and 2020. On multiple occasions, Burks posed as an Uber driver outside a West 6th Street bar, kidnapping women in their early 20s.

Uber received more than 3,800 reports of sexual assault between 2019 and 2020. That was down from the prior two years, the company announced in June. There were 141 reports of rape in 2020, about 1 in every 5 million rides, according to the company.

“Each reported incident represents a harrowing lived experience for the survivor,” reads a statement from the company. “Even one report is one report too many.”

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft encourage riders to make sure the driver and vehicle match the descriptions provided in their apps. Riders should check the car’s license plate number, make and model and the photo of the driver.

According to Uber, riders can ask drivers “Who are you here to pick up?” to verify the rider’s name before getting in the car.