*Attached video: Elaborate Halloween display raising money for animal shelter

OHIO (WJW) – The Ohio Bird Sanctuary is warning Halloween lovers about the dangers of using fake spiderwebs as decor outside.

According to the Ohio Bird Sanctuary Facebook page, fake spiderwebs, when used outdoors, can be very dangerous for wildlife.

Critters can get tangled in the webbing, according to the Facebook post.

“If you like these Halloween decorations, please use them indoors,” the post said. “Thank you for protecting wildlife and have a safe spooky season!”