Faith leaders carry cross through Cleveland to honor Christ’s sacrifice

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As we enter Easter weekend, Christians around Northeast Ohio and the world are commemorating Good Friday.

According to religious tradition, Good Friday marks the day Jesus crucified and died on the cross. Christians worldwide mark the occasion with fasting, prayer, and church services.

To commemorate Christ’s journey to the cross, local religious leaders walked through the Cleveland streets carrying a wooden cross.

“It gives us the opportunity to be seen by other people and to remind other people of the meaning of this day,” said DaNine Ward, Asst. Pastor at Holy Trinity Church.

Religious leaders say the walk is an outward sign of Christian faith and honors Christ’s sacrifice.

“To think about the sacrifice that Jesus made for us all. It’s not a solemn walk, because we know that three days after this, the Lord rose from the dead. We see this as a remembrance and as a celebration,” explained Arch Bishop Dr. Christine Johnson.