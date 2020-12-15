Fairview Park woman accused of attacking noisy neighbor with frying pan

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW)– A woman is accused of attacking her neighbor with a frying pan at a Fairview Park apartment complex.

Mila Pavkovic, 24, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage. She was taken to the Fairview Park Police Department and was assigned an appearance in Rocky River Municipal Court.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Concord House apartments, located on Lorain Road, at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 for a report of two people fighting. When police arrived, they found Pavkovic banging on a neighbor’s car with a broom, according to the report. They repeatedly asked her to drop the broom before she complied.

Inside the apartment building, they located a 19-year-old man with injuries. The police report said Pavkovic hit him with a frying pan. He declined treatment.

According to the police report, the woman had accused the man of being loud and rude, causing her to lose sleep. Pavkovic told officers she asked him to limit the noise, but he laughed at her and ignored her requests. The two have been neighbors for about a year. That led to the assault.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: