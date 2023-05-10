FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A man accused of murdering his wife was arrested in Fairview Park Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Fairview Park police were called to the 21600 block of Westwood Avenue for a reported domestic situation just after 10 a.m.

An 18-year-old at the home told officers that his father serious hurt his mother. The suspect, a 59-year-old man, was arrested in the front yard.

After going inside the home, investigators found a 53-year-old woman unconscious with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at Fairview General Hospital.

The suspect was taken to North Olmsted City Jail and will be charged with his wife’s murder, police say.

The case remains under investigation at this time.