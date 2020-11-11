Fairport Harbor police ask for help locating parents or guardian of wandering child

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Fairport Harbor Police Department was asking for assistance in locating the parents or guardian of a young girl found wandering in the streets.

The girl — who police estimate to be about 3-years-old — was found walking southbound on High St. around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they were unable to identify the girl or locate any parents. The girl was being held at the police station and seemed to be in good health.

If you recognize the child, police ask that you call them at (440)354-3434.

