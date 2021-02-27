Fairport Harbor monitoring Grand River as ice melts

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) — As weather warms up, the Fairport Harbor Police and Fire Departments are starting to monitor the Grand River as it begins to thaw.

In a Facebook post about ice jams, the city explained that residents will be alerted to any major changes to the river via its new updating system.

The mayor also said that five members of the fire department are trained as ice river spotters through the national weather service and will keep eyes on the river this season.

Anyone who is concerned with rising waters or other sorts of emergency are directed to call 352-6922 or 911.