Fairlawn police chief dies of cancer after decades of service in Northeast Ohio

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) – A Summit County police chief, who spent years protecting your streets, has died of cancer. His death is rippling throughout Northeast Ohio since he spent decades in local law enforcement.

Fairlawn Police Chief Donald J. Duman, 66, died on Sunday, September 6 at his home surrounded by his family.

His wife, Lori, told FOX 8 that her husband loved his career and loved helping others.

Duman spent 25 years with the Cleveland Police Department. His family says he was assigned to many leadership roles while in Cleveland, including roles in internal affairs and narcotics.

His daughter, Jennifer, said he “spent much of his career standing up for those who needed an extra dose of grace, including through his work to help develop and implement the Greater Cleveland Drug Court and as an investigative member of the Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team.”

Duman retired from Cleveland in 2004 and then joined the Fairlawn Police Department as a patrol officer. In 2017 he was named chief of the department.

“He loved the people of Fairlawn,” Lori Duman said. She said he was also extremely proud of his two adult children, Jennifer and Brian.

Instead of flowers, the family is asking memorial contributions in Chief Duman’s name be made to the Bob Denton Safety Forces Center, 501 West Market St. Suite 301 Akron, OH 44303 and at www.safetyforcescenter.org.

