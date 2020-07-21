Fairies have taken over the trails, gardens at Holden Arboretum as part of interactive scavenger hunt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fairies have moved into the forests and gardens at Holden Arboretum!

The team there worked together with artists from across Northeast Ohio to actually create seven woodland and garden homes for the fairies living there this summer.

There are 30 handcrafted fairy doors created by seven artists, inviting guests to explore deep into the forests and gardens as part of an interactive scavenger hunt.

The exhibit opened July 23, and it will run through Aug. 27.

There are two ways to experience the exhibit. Guests can make their way through the trails of the arboretum on their own to see how many fairy doors they can find. Or visitors can be guided to each fairy community through an interactive mobile phone application.

Each destination highlights the plants and trees that the fairies choose to live among.

The exhibit is included with general admission to the Holden Arboretum. The Arboretum is open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Advanced reservations are required.

