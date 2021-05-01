Fair Food Drive-Thru event kicks off at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Greasy, deep-fried, butter-slathered fair food doesn’t ever not sound good. And today. fair food devotees can head over to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds for a drive-thru event to get a taste of what’s to come this summer.

The Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society recently announced they are planning the 124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair for Tuesday, Aug. 10 thru Sunday, Aug. 15 at the Fairgrounds in Berea.

But August is pretty far away, hence the Cuyahoga County Fair Board hosting its second Fair Food Drive-Thru today and Sunday at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. both days.

The Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society says attendees should drive in at the Bagley Road main entrance to get a menu and map of the concessions and they will be directed to vendors they choose. Exiting is through Gate 3 onto Eastland Road.