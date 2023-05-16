(WJW) – Dieting is a popular trend among people looking to shed some pounds.

However, with so many fad diets promising quick results, it can be challenging to navigate which is the best option for one’s health.

According to nutrition experts, there are both good and bad aspects of these diets. On the one hand, some diets can offer health benefits such as weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and reduced inflammation. On the other hand, some diets can be dangerous and lead to nutrient deficiencies, disordered eating habits, and even harm to one’s mental and physical health.

Overall, nutrition experts recommend focusing on a healthy, balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-dense foods. While fad diets may promise quick and easy results, they seldom live up to the hype. Instead, a sustainable approach to healthy eating and lifestyle changes can lead to long-term success and improved health.

FOX 8’s Jennifer Jordan has the story in the video above.