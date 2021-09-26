Facebook scam: BBB continues to warn against sharing personal info on social media

**Related Video Above: Facebook prayer request feature prompts privacy concerns**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Better Business Bureau is continuing to warn people about not giving away too much personal information on Facebook.

With the pandemic continuing to keep some from traveling or seeing others they may miss, social media has kept people connected. But online quizzes and crowd-sourcing graphics asking seemingly innocuous questions are getting some in trouble.

If a fun quiz to find out what your nickname should be asks you to combine the name of your first pet and the street your grew up on, think again. These same questions are often used as security answers for bank accounts or credit cards.

In order to avoid these types of scams the BBB is recommending the following:

As always, be skeptical of any sort of quiz or graphic that is seemingly asking a crowd-sourcing type question. Do you trust the person or group behind the post?

The more private your page is, the less likely a scammer is to see your posts or answers. Make sure to adjust your privacy settings accordingly.

Are you sharing your personal phone number or home address? Personal info like this is best removed from the site.

Ask yourself if the quiz or question is something that may be commonly used as a security question. If so, keep it to yourself.

While it may seem fun to make new friends on Facebook, the BBB recommends not accepting a friend request from someone you don’t know.

The BBB offered a warning on the matter last year, which can be read right here.