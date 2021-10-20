Facebook planning to change its name: reports

(WJW)– Facebook is getting a makeover. The social media giant is planning a rebrand and new name, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

The news comes weeks after an hours-long outage, and increased criticism from regulators about misinformation and content harmful to children.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will talk about the name change during the company’s conference on Oct. 28, The Verge said. The new name is reportedly a closely-guarded secret.

Experts speculate this means a restructure for the company, and could mean changes to the other platforms it owns, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook did not comment on the potential change.