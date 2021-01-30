Facebook now giving you a way to offer feedback on platform’s suspension of Trump

**VIDEO: Trump speaks shortly before leaving office**

(WJW) — Have something to say about Facebook “indefinitely suspending” former President Donald Trump from its platform? Now there’s a way for users to submit comments to an independent Oversight Board.

After the storming of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, and subsequent removal of Trump’s Facebook the following day, many had strong opinions on both sides.

“The reaction to our decision shows the delicate balance private companies are being asked to strike,” said VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg in a statement. “Some said that Facebook should have banned President Trump long ago, and that the violence on the Capitol was itself a product of social media; others that it was an unacceptable display of unaccountable corporate power over political speech.”

The Oversight Board is set to determine if Facebook acted justly in their decision.

Any person or group interested in submitting a comment must follow a few guidelines, including that it not exceed two page, be written in 12-point Times News Roman font and that the writer(s) include their full name(s).

The final day to submit an opinion in this matter is Monday, Feb. 8 by 10 a.m. EST.