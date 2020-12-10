Facebook, Instagram users reporting outages, glitches

(WJW) — Facebook and Instagram users are waking up to messaging issues.

According to Downdetector.com, users around the world are reporting outages and glitches with both Facebook and Instagram, specifically the messaging features.

Users report not being able to send or recieve messages on both apps.

According to Downdetector.com, most of the Facebook issues started at around 5:30 a.m.

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 5:36 AM EST. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 10, 2020

The Instagram problems began at raound 5 a.m., according to Downdetector.

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 5:09 AM EST. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) December 10, 2020

There is no word on what is causing the issue or when it will be resolved.

