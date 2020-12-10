(WJW) — Facebook and Instagram users are waking up to messaging issues.
According to Downdetector.com, users around the world are reporting outages and glitches with both Facebook and Instagram, specifically the messaging features.
Users report not being able to send or recieve messages on both apps.
According to Downdetector.com, most of the Facebook issues started at around 5:30 a.m.
The Instagram problems began at raound 5 a.m., according to Downdetector.
There is no word on what is causing the issue or when it will be resolved.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- New jobless claims in Ohio higher than recent weeks
- Heinen’s shares holiday recipes with Kenny
- Last step before emergency use: FDA advisory panel scrutinizes Pfizer’s vaccine
- Suspect rescued by first responders after escape and pursuit in Lake County
- Facebook, Instagram users reporting outages, glitches