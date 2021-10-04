Facebook down: Instagram, WhatsApp outages also reported

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Facebook was reportedly down for tens of thousands of users starting at just after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Users of Instagram and WhatsApp also reported outages.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged the outages in a tweet saying, “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 4, 2021

According to Downdetector.com, Facebook was down for over 83,000 users as of 11:47 a.m.

At the same time, over 66,000 Instagram users reported outages as well as over 22,000 WhatsApp users.

The outage is impacting users on both desktop and mobile.

To report an outage or to get updates from Downdetector.com, click here.