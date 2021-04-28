Facebook dispute leads to double shooting in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Russell Rd. in Saybrook Township shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, two men were fighting in an argument that stemmed from Facebook.

According to deputies, one man drove to the other male’s residence and fired two shots toward the home.

A female was shot in the leg.

The male resident then fired six rounds at the suspect vehicle.

The other man was then also shot.

Both the people who were shot are being treated at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office has not named the parties involved or said what charges may come from the shooting.

The press release does not state what the argument was about on Facebook.