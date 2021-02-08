Facebook banning, removing more vaccine misinformation from site

**In the video above, social media scams surge during the pandemic**

(WJW) — Facebook is stepping up its policy to remove language that spreads misinformation about vaccines, COVID-19 and otherwise, from its site. The change goes for Instagram as well.

Prior to this change, the company had made these types of posts, or groups espousing false claims, less visible, but is now working to remove these claims entirely.

Misinformation that is not acceptable includes:

Anything suggesting the coronavirus is man-made

That it’s more safe to get sick from the virus that it is to get vaccinated

Claims that say vaccines of any kind are toxic

Claims that say vaccines can cause autism

The company reportedly worked with the World Health Organization and other groups to determine what should be removed from its site. Facebook said that anyone sharing these claims repeatedly can be banned from the platform. A third party company is reportedly helping Facebook make determinations on some posts and pages.

“These new policies will help us continue to take aggressive action against misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook is also reportedly working to make posts about vaccines more visible.

“As the situation evolves, we’ll continue to review content on our platforms, assess trends in language and engage with experts to provide additional policy guidance to keep people safe during this crisis,” the company said.