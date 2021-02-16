‘Face diapers not required’: Florida restaurant’s Valentine’s Day Facebook post goes viral

An older man wearing a face mask and following social distancing guidelines holding a plate of food while he is choosing his breakfast at a hotel buffet.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — A restaurant in Florida has gone viral after posting a photo of its sign that tells customers “face diapers not required.”

BeckyJack’s Food Shack made the post on Valentine’s Day.

It says:

“Howdy Folks! Happy Valentine’s Day A friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks.We’re open from 12 -8 today.~The Shack Family”

The post has been commented on by thousands, recieving both negative and positive feedback.

WFLA reports that owner Jesse Fox said the post was made to “be proactive letting everybody know what the mask requirement is or isn’t at Beckyjack’s because some people were coming in they were surprised that we weren’t wearing masks.”

He said masks are not required in his county and that he’s following CDC guidelines that healthy people don’t need to wear a mask.