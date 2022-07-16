WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — An online activewear company co-founded by actor Kate Hudson is getting a brick and mortar location at Crocker Park.

Fabletics, which is slowly opening up in-person stores throughout the country but started as a digital retailer in 2013, is opening up Saturday, July 23, at the Westlake mall next to Soft Surroundings and Anthropologie.

The nearly-1,900 square foot store is not only offering its usual workout gear for all, but also highlighting the new shapewear brand by Lizzo called YITTY, and is the first store in the state to feature the singer’s gear.

Those looking to head to the shop’s grand opening should note that the first 100 customers are set to score one free pair of leggings (for women) or shorts (for men) with any purchase. The shop is also offering a 50% discount on most everything that day.

Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day but Sunday, when they are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more about the store right here.